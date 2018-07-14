A 110-foot swing ride is coming to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in 2018.
Weather

SLO County weather forecast for opening week of the California Mid-State Fair

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

July 14, 2018 02:11 PM

A typical July weather pattern — fresh to strong (19 to 31mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours, night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist and slightly above seasonal temperatures — will continue through Monday.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach the mid 90s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and low 80s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo). The beaches will range between the mid to high 60s.

The northwesterly (onshore) winds will decrease Tuesday into Saturday to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels. In response, the marine layer will become more persistent during the afternoon hours along our coastline with a “no-sky July” condition possible along the beaches for most of next week.

Otherwise, only subtle changes in seasonal temperatures are expected for the first week of the California Mid-State Fair. However, monsoonal moisture may begin to move back into the Central Coast late next week, with the possibility of some showers and thunderstorms.

Surf Report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will remain at this height with an 8- to 11-second period Monday into Friday. Arriving Friday from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1-foot (210-degree, deep- water) swell (with a 19- to 21-second period), increasing 1 to 2 feet (with an 18- to 20- second period) this weekend (July 21-22).

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through Monday, increasing to 54 to 58 degrees on Tuesday into Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

60 96

61 95

59 95

59 95

60 93

60 92

59 94

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

58 80

58 81

58 81

58 81

58 81

59 60

60 81



John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

