SLO County weather forecast for opening week of the California Mid-State Fair

A typical July weather pattern — fresh to strong (19 to 31mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours, night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist and slightly above seasonal temperatures — will continue through Monday.

Monday’s high temperatures will reach the mid 90s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles) and low 80s in the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo). The beaches will range between the mid to high 60s.

The northwesterly (onshore) winds will decrease Tuesday into Saturday to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels. In response, the marine layer will become more persistent during the afternoon hours along our coastline with a “no-sky July” condition possible along the beaches for most of next week.

Otherwise, only subtle changes in seasonal temperatures are expected for the first week of the California Mid-State Fair. However, monsoonal moisture may begin to move back into the Central Coast late next week, with the possibility of some showers and thunderstorms.

Surf Report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will remain at this height with an 8- to 11-second period Monday into Friday. Arriving Friday from the Southern Hemisphere: A 1-foot (210-degree, deep- water) swell (with a 19- to 21-second period), increasing 1 to 2 feet (with an 18- to 20- second period) this weekend (July 21-22).

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through Monday, increasing to 54 to 58 degrees on Tuesday into Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 60 96 61 95 59 95 59 95 60 93 60 92 59 94

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 58 80 58 81 58 81 58 81 58 81 59 60 60 81