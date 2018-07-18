Paso Robles native crowned 2018 Miss California Mid-State Fair

A sixth-generation Paso Robles native was crowned Miss California Mid-State Fair on Tuesday evening as fair festivities kicked off in Paso Robles.

Pageant winner Ashley Davis, 20, is studying kinesiology at Cal Poly.

Davis is a member of Cal Poly’s Young Cattlemen’s Committee. She has volunteered for Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County, the Paso Robles Children’s Museum, the Paso Robles Harvest Marathon and the Salvation Army, according to a news release.

Davis’s pageant platform was “Food, Fiber and Fitness,” emphasizing healthy food and fitness for children with special needs.

Eight women competed for the title of Miss California Mid-State Fair on Tuesday.

Kimberly White, 18, of Oceano native, was named first runner-up and Miss Congeniality. The second runner-up was 19-year-old Codie Wilshusen of San Miguel.

The fair runs Wednesday through July 29. at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit midstatefair.com.