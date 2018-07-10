Headed to the Mid-State Fair? Here's how to save money on tickets and wristbands

Eager Paso Robles Mid-State Fair-goers looking to save money on tickets and carnival wristbands can buy them at a discount for a limited time at local grocery stores.

Grocery Outlet, Albertsons and Vons are all selling discounted fair admission tickets and unlimited ride wristbands until July 17, the day before the fair begins, or until they run out, according to the Paso Robles Event Center.

Albertsons and Vons are offering pre-sale admission tickets for $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors and $6.50 for children between 6 and 12 years old. Ride wristbands are $25.





At Grocery Outlet, pre-sale tickets and wristbands are being sold for 50 cents cheaper than the other two stores.

People may also purchase pre-sale fair tickets online for a discounted price of $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $7 for children. Wristbands can also be purchased online for $25. However, online ticket purchases require a $2.50 processing fee.

If you wait to buy your tickets at the fair, gate admission will be $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for children between 6 and 12 years old once the fair begins. Children under 5 years old may enter for free. Ride wristbands will cost $35 for all ages.

Fair fans who want to attend every day may purchase gate admission season passes online. Season passes are $60 for adults and $30 for children between 6 and 12 years old.

All online discounts end at 10 p.m. on July 17.

Admission tickets are required for entrance to the fair even for people who have purchased tickets for concerts and events at the grandstand stage.