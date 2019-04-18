‘The most magical place.’ Country music star Kacey Musgraves visits Madonna Inn

Country star Kacey Musgraves posted photos and video from the Madonna Inn on Wednesday, including this shot of pink champagne cake.

Country music star Kacey Musgraves decided to visit the Madonna Inn between sets at Coachella — and she documented her visit on Instagram.

In stories posted beginning Tuesday evening, Musgraves snapped photos of the outside of the building, as well as a video of the Madonna Inn’s Gold Rush Steak House, calling it “the most magical place.”

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer also posted a photo of what appeared to be the pink umbrellas near the Madonna Inn’s pool.

And yes, Musgraves likes the pink champagne cake too.

She snapped a photo of the famous dessert, along with the caption: “No words.” The next photo, which showed the same picture of the cake, was surrounded by hearts and flowers.

Musgraves, whose most recent album, “Golden Hour,” won awards for album of the year and best country album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, is one of the artists performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

She played at Coachella on Friday, April 12, and is slated to perform again Friday at the festival, according to Coachella’s website.

Musgraves isn’t the only celebrity to enjoy a visit to the Madonna Inn in recent years.

Model Tess Holliday stopped by the inn in February to celebrate her anniversary with her husband, Nick Holliday, according to Audrey Pearce, Madonna Inn assistant marketing manager.

In late February, actor, comedian and photographer Steve Agee celebrated his birthday at the Madonna Inn with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and actor Seth Green of “Robot Chicken” and “Austin Powers” fame.

In October 2017, actor Will Ferrell stayed in the inn’s China Flower Room and told “The Dan Patrick Show” to “get the family together, for your guys’ next summer car trip, stay at the Madonna.”

If you missed Musgraves this time around, don’t worry: She’s coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Aug. 24.