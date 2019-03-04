Movie News & Reviews

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actors, director party at SLO’s Madonna Inn

By Sarah Linn

March 04, 2019 06:13 PM

SLO woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family at the Madonna Inn

Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Carol Judd celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family recently at the Madonna Inn. She's known for her outgoing and friendly nature: "I don't think she has ever met a stranger," Judd's niece says. Her f
By
Up Next
Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Carol Judd celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family recently at the Madonna Inn. She's known for her outgoing and friendly nature: "I don't think she has ever met a stranger," Judd's niece says. Her f
By

For celebrities planning a birthday bash in San Luis Obispo, Madonna Inn is the place to be.

Actor, comedian and photographer Steve Agee recently celebrated his 50th birthday at the inn with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and actor Seth Green of “Robot Chicken” and “Austin Powers” fame.

Agee, whose credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2” and TV’s “New Girl,” also brought along “Guardians” co-stars Sean Gunn and Mike “Rooftop” Escamilla as well as “Ant-Man” actor David Dastmalchian.

Agee picked two colorful Madonna Inn spots — the powerfully pink Gold Rush Steak House, and dramatic blue Room 169, also known as Vous — as backdrops for a series of portraits of his famous friends, which he shared on Instagram.

According to his posts, Agee, who turned 50 on Feb. 26, also soaked in some sunshine at Pismo Beach and frolicked with friends — including one dressed as a unicorn — on the green hills overlooking San Luis Obispo.

It’s not the first time the Madonna Inn has hosted a star-studded birthday bash.

In 2002, rock legend Graham Nash celebrated his 60th birthday party there. The guests, who included Bette Midler, Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills and Eric Idle, were required to wear pink; David Crosby, Nash’s Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate, sported a pink bunny suit.

In fact, the inn has been a popular spot for celebrities since it opened in 1958.

Guests who have stayed at the Madonna Inn over the decades include rocker Debbie Harry, supermodel Kathy Ireland and actor Macaulay Culkin. Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, Reba McIntyre and Sam Elliott are among the celebrities who have dined at the inn’s eateries.

Other frequent visitors have included country singer Dolly Parton and Western movie icon John Wayne. (Wayne was a friend and business partner of Alex Madonna, the inn’s late founder.)

Part of the 1987 film "Aria" was shot at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, which over the years has seen films, music videos and TV shows filmed on the property.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

movies-news-reviews

entertainment

living

movies-news-reviews

local

Sarah Linn

Entertainment editor Sarah Linn writes about all things fun, including movies, television, the performing arts, the visual arts and the best places to eat and drink in San Luis Obispo County. A graduate of Oregon State University, she has worked for The Tribune for more than a decade and has earned multiple California journalism awards.

  Comments  