‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actors, director party at SLO’s Madonna Inn

For celebrities planning a birthday bash in San Luis Obispo, Madonna Inn is the place to be.

Actor, comedian and photographer Steve Agee recently celebrated his 50th birthday at the inn with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and actor Seth Green of “Robot Chicken” and “Austin Powers” fame.

Agee, whose credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2” and TV’s “New Girl,” also brought along “Guardians” co-stars Sean Gunn and Mike “Rooftop” Escamilla as well as “Ant-Man” actor David Dastmalchian.

Agee picked two colorful Madonna Inn spots — the powerfully pink Gold Rush Steak House, and dramatic blue Room 169, also known as Vous — as backdrops for a series of portraits of his famous friends, which he shared on Instagram.

According to his posts, Agee, who turned 50 on Feb. 26, also soaked in some sunshine at Pismo Beach and frolicked with friends — including one dressed as a unicorn — on the green hills overlooking San Luis Obispo.

It’s not the first time the Madonna Inn has hosted a star-studded birthday bash.

In 2002, rock legend Graham Nash celebrated his 60th birthday party there. The guests, who included Bette Midler, Jackson Browne, Stephen Stills and Eric Idle, were required to wear pink; David Crosby, Nash’s Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate, sported a pink bunny suit.

In fact, the inn has been a popular spot for celebrities since it opened in 1958.

Guests who have stayed at the Madonna Inn over the decades include rocker Debbie Harry, supermodel Kathy Ireland and actor Macaulay Culkin. Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, Reba McIntyre and Sam Elliott are among the celebrities who have dined at the inn’s eateries.

Other frequent visitors have included country singer Dolly Parton and Western movie icon John Wayne. (Wayne was a friend and business partner of Alex Madonna, the inn’s late founder.)