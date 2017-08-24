A look at the Top 10 prep football teams in the Area.
The Tribune prep football Power Rankings: Week 0

By Travis Gibson

August 24, 2017 2:26 PM

There is plenty of wiggle room when it comes to the Top 10 teams on the Central Coast entering Week 0 on Friday night. But one thing is for sure, Lompoc is the undisputed best team around entering the 2017 season. The Braves are coming off a season in which they didn’t lose until they ran into Corona del Mar in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Here’s our best guess at the top teams in the area — a list that is sure to change following Friday night’s action.

1. Lompoc (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)

2. Paso Robles (0-0, 0-0 PAC 5)

3. St. Joseph (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)

4. Arroyo Grande (0-0, 0-0 PAC 5)

5. Atascadero (0-0, 0-0 PAC 5)

6. Santa Ynez (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)

7. Nipomo (0-0, 0-0 Northern)

8. Santa Maria (0-0, 0-0 Northern)

9. Cabrillo (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)

10. Templeton (0-0, 0-0 Northern)

