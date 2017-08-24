The Tribune prep football Power Rankings: Week 0

There is plenty of wiggle room when it comes to the Top 10 teams on the Central Coast entering Week 0 on Friday night. But one thing is for sure, Lompoc is the undisputed best team around entering the 2017 season. The Braves are coming off a season in which they didn’t lose until they ran into Corona del Mar in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Here’s our best guess at the top teams in the area — a list that is sure to change following Friday night’s action.
1. Lompoc (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)
2. Paso Robles (0-0, 0-0 PAC 5)
3. St. Joseph (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)
4. Arroyo Grande (0-0, 0-0 PAC 5)
5. Atascadero (0-0, 0-0 PAC 5)
6. Santa Ynez (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)
7. Nipomo (0-0, 0-0 Northern)
8. Santa Maria (0-0, 0-0 Northern)
9. Cabrillo (0-0, 0-0 Los Padres)
10. Templeton (0-0, 0-0 Northern)
