Templeton football looking to ride wave of late-season success into 2017

After struggling to find wins most of the 2016 season, things finally clicked for the Templeton High School football team in its final two games.

Northern League wins over Mission Prep (53-42) and rivals Morro Bay (33-21) washed away frustrating losses earlier in the season and gave the Eagles hope heading into 2017.

“I do believe that carries over,” junior Shane Simonin said. “Those wins really got the intensity going.”

Simonin along with senior quarterback Morgan Scovell will lead a potent Templeton offensive attack that averaged more than 33 points its final four games of the season. But it will be the defense that will need to step up if the Eagles want to improve last season’s record.

Templeton at a glance

2016 record: 3-7 overall, 2-2 Northern League

Key Departures

Nate Avery (RB/LB), Dylan Prins (RB/LB), Gaston Bryars (WR/DB), Jack Trimble (QB, Jr.)

In Avery, Templeton loses its best rusher and emotional leader. Bryars played well for the secondary, and Prins was a big body at running back and linebacker. Trimble was the starting quarterback most of the season last year but chose to leave the team and focus on baseball his junior year.

Key Returners

Morgan Scovell (QB, Sr.), Zack Hewitson (RB/WR, Sr.), Isaiah Harrold (WR/DB, Sr.), Shane Simonin (RB/LB, Jr.)

Scovell played in 10 games at quarterback last season but found his game in the final two games when he started and led Templeton to wins. Hewitson and Simonin will both play running back in second-year head coach Tyler Lane’s uptempo offense. Simonin is expected to play a big role at linebacker. And Harrold will bring some speed to running back and safety.

Under The Radar

Colton Boronda (OL/DL, Sr.), Clayton Hoage (OL/DL, Jr.), Jack Sullinger (DB/WR, Jr.), Tyler Ceja (WR/LB, Jr.)

Boronda — a 6-foot-4, 300-pound All-County team member last season — transferred from Paso Robles. He will have a huge impact on the offensive line as left tackle and defensive line as tackle, but the question is when. It’s still unclear if he will have to sit out at the start of the season due to transfer rules or play right away. Hoage is another big body on the line. Sullinger will look to improve the Eagles’ pass defense that struggled last season, and Ceja is one of a handful of “little athletes” that will keep the Templeton offense moving.

Key Games

Nipomo (Oct. 6), @Morro Bay (Nov. 3)

Power Rankings

Division 10, No. 230