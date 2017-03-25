Nipomo High School’s Alexis ‘Crush’ Garcia places 5th at girls wrestling nationals

Nipomo senior Alexis “Crush” Garcia culminated her stellar high school wrestling career with a fifth-place finish at the 2017 U.S. Marine Corp Girls Folkstyle Nationals.
Garcia, the CIF-Southern Section champion and third-place finisher from the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships in February, pinned Shamia Wells of Tennessee at the 4:49 mark of her final prep match Saturday at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
Garcia went 4-2 in her six matches at the two-day event.
“I just kept attacking and just making sure to stay in my stance,” Garcia said of her strategy in the final match in a phone interview. “ … I just went for it. It’s my last year, you know. That was basically the last match of my high school career.”
Garcia nearly beat the eventual national champion, Rachel Bridges of New Jersey, taking her to double overtime before falling in a decision. Garcia was the only girls Bridges didn’t pin in the tournament.
“It was pretty tough,” Garcia said. “It was definitely an experience.”
Garcia hopes it wasn’t the last match of her life, however. She’s pursuing a college wrestling career and said Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri has shown interest.
