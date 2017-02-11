Prep roundup: Nipomo’s Alexis Garcia headed to state after placing 1st at sectionals

Nipomo High School’s top-ranked and undefeated heavyweight Alexis Garcia is off the CIF State Finals after she won her classification Saturday at the girls wrestling CIF-Southern Section Championships at Roosevelt High School in Corona.
Garcia pinned Banning High School’s Aryanna Ruth in the third round in the championship match, giving her four pins and one decision in her five matches in the two-day tournament. Her record now stands at 33-0 on the season, making her the favorite heading into the finals in two weeks in Visalia.
“She’s made herself into this very talented wrestler, and she’s reaping the rewards now of all of her hard work,” Nipomo head coach Justin Magdaleno said.
She also pinned Judith Reyes of Channel Islands in the semifinals. Both Reyes and Ruth were placers at last year’s State Finals.
“She realized some of her faults after she stumbled at state last year,” Magdaleno said, referring to her two losses at last year’s finals. “She worked on her weaknesses all offseason.”
Garcia was the lone wrestler of Nipomo’s 11 sectional qualifiers to place. The Titans placed 17th as a team.
Arroyo Grande water polo to face Temple City
The Arroyo Grande High School girls water polo team will face off against Temple City in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Championships, it was announced Saturday.
The Eagles (18-6 overall, 7-0 PAC 6) wrapped up their 14th consecutive league title earlier this week with a win over Righetti. Temple City placed second in the Rio Hondo League standings with a 6-2 record (25-4 overall). The two teams will face off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Arroyo Grande High School.
Also, Nipomo (8-9 overall, 5-3 Los Padres League), which placed third in league, will take on Los Amigos, the second-place team from the Garden Grove League, in the first round of the Division 7 championships Tuesday.
