Nipomo girls wrestling places 2nd at CIF regionals, sends 11 to Masters tournament

Highlighted by first-place finishes by Alexis Garcia and Abril Sanchez, the Nipomo High School girls wrestling team placed second at the CIF Northern Regional on Saturday at Pioneer Valley High School.
In all, 11 of Nipomo’s 14 wrestlers in the tournament placed to qualify for the CIF Championships, or Masters, next weekend in Corona. Pioneer Valley won the team competition Saturday.
“They’re the team we keep trying to chase,” Nipomo head coach Justin Magdaleno said. “ … But overall, to get 11 of our 14 kids to Masters is a huge accomplishment.”
Garcia took home the crown in the 106-pound weight class, while top-ranked Garcia won the heavyweight division to improve her record on the season to 26-0.
Nipomo’s other placers were:
Mackenzie Wisneski, 111 pounds, 2nd; Kayla Duran, 126, 3rd; Angelica Aquirre, 131, 5th; Jacky Millan, 170, 5th; Krystal Diaz, 189, 5th; Samantha Morin, 150, 6th; Jordyn Cabales-Rollins, 101, 6th; Venessa De Los Santos, 116, 8th; Leecenia Mendez, 160, 8th.
Qualifiers from next weekend’s Masters tournament advance to the state championships.
