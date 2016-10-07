Prep football: Nipomo rolls past Templeton despite Michael Jordan’s absence

The Nipomo High School football team opened its Northern League schedule with a 42-14 win Friday night over Templeton.
The Titans led 15-14 at the half before scoring 27 unanswered points.
Winning the Turnover Battle
The first half was sloppy for both teams. Nipomo’s Simon Rodriguez blocked and recovered a Templeton punt. Another Eagles punt resulted in a safety for the game’s first points after a high snap forced the punter to step over the back of the end zone.
The Eagles’ Brett Reichard blocked a Nipomo punt and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Titans had successfully punted the previous play, but it was called back due to penalty. Templeton also recovered two fumbles, but Nipomo also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery in addition to the blocked punt. The Titans converted those turnovers into points, something Templeton was unable to do, despite good field position as a result of several turnovers.
Filling in for Jordan
With Nipomo starting running back Michael Jordan sidelined with a concussion, senior running backs Isaac Bausley and J.J. Ramirez were called upon to take up the slack. Entering Friday’s game, Jordan had scored four of Nipomo’s six rushing touchdowns. The Titans left with three more, spread between Ramirez, Elyaz Pua and quarterback Nicholas Robledo.
Ramirez had 12 carries for 133 yards and caught two touchdowns to go with 65 yards receiving. Bausley had 24 carries for a hard-earned 130 yards.
Robledo was 8 of 15 for 120 yards and three touchdowns.
What’s next
The Titans (3-4) will go on the road to face Mission Prep (3-4), who are also coming off a league-opening victory, next Friday at 7 p.m.
