Nipomo High football player Michael Jordan taken away in ambulance after apparent head injury

Friday night’s game in Arroyo Grande between Arroyo Grande and Nipomo High came to standstill late in the fourth quarter when Nipomo running back Michael Jordan fell to the ground.
What seemed like a small injury soon turned serious when the game was stopped and an ambulance drove onto the field.
Ambulance on the field and game is stopped. Nipomo player injured. pic.twitter.com/veXfybjesQ— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 1, 2016
Jordan, Nipomo High’s leading rusher this season, is said to have suffered a “a pretty bad concussion,” according to his coach Tony Dodge.
“He mentioned a little pain in his neck and obviously once you say that, they took all the precautions,” Dodge said.
Dodge said that Jordan had feeling every where and seemed to be alert as he laid on the field.
“By the end of it he was kinda coming to and he was sad. He said ‘Am I done playing?’ I said ‘No you will be alright, dude,’” Dodge said. “It sucks, but hopefully he will be alright.”
AG coach told me he believes it's a concussion and ambulance was a precaution. Jordan was moving his legs. pic.twitter.com/qj4aj1SJEi— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 1, 2016
After lying on the ground for about 15 minutes surrounded by paramedics, trainers and family members, Jordan was lifted onto a stretcher wearing a neck brace and placed into the ambulance. The crowd cheered and players from both teams lifted their helmets as the ambulance exited the field.
Game has restarted after Nipomo RB Michael Jordan taken away in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/0QWZIZnT5B— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) October 1, 2016
Dodge said Jordan was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for further evaluation.
The Tribune profiled Jordan and his return to football last month.
