President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
Letters to the Editor

Hey Trump supporters: How do you like him now?

December 21, 2017 08:45 PM

Dear Trumpophiles,

Please share your “OMG, WHAT DID WE DO!” moment.

One year ago I wrote a letter: “Trump supporters shouldn’t expect any sympathy when things go sour” (Dec 24), stating: “He’ll reduce taxes on the wealthy and corporations, increase them on the middle class, eliminate the estate tax (benefiting his kids), strip health insurance from millions, dismantle numerous public programs, decimate workers’ rights, cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, even the VA (it’s in the law to pay for the 1.5 trillion dollar tax cut), all while destroying our environment.”

So what convinced you: his incessant Twitter tantrums; habitual lying; turning our government over to the banking, securities and oil industries; filling the “swamp” with more alligators; giving our public lands/monuments to gas and mining companies; denying climate change; Puerto Rico; Scott Pruitt; supporting white nationalism; killing net neutrality; Russiagate; bromancing Putin; a non-existent foreign policy — North Korea, Iran, China (cancelling TPTA was their gift), Middle East (gifted Jerusalem to Israel) — some “dealmaker”; companies still moving to Mexico; enriching his own businesses; golf hypocrisy; or Roy Moore and his own mounting sexual accusations?

Simple, admit the nature of your wrongs to a Trumpophobe, and join the resistance. Peace.

Kurt Montgomery, Los Osos

