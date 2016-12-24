Trump supporters shouldn’t expect any sympathy when things go sour

Congratulations, Trumpophiles!
You’ve elected a billionaire who is appointing other billionaires to fix the system that made them billionaires — and you actually think things will change. That really is a “special kind of stupid!”
Trump is oblivious to his — and his appointees’ — myriad conflicts of interest, portending the most corrupt administration in history. Mitch McConnell even exclaims draining the swamp isn’t a “real concern” to regular people. So please drop your “new sheriff’s in town” shtick. Meet the new boss; same as the old boss.
You believe Trump cares about workers and the middle class? He’ll reduce taxes on the wealthy and corporations, increase them on the middle class, eliminate the estate tax (benefiting his kids), strip health insurance from millions, dismantle numerous public programs, decimate workers’ rights, cut or privatize Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, even the VA, all while destroying our environment.
Being “magnanimous in victory” he’s not — “vindictiveness” is a better description, given his campaign based on lies, ignorance, false promises, bombast, divisiveness and fear-mongering. So after your “OMG, WHAT DID WE DO!” moment, you can apologize to all of our children … if it’s not too late. Just please don’t expect us Trumpophobes to offer you any “Sympathy for the Devil.”
Kurt Montgomery, Los Osos
Comments