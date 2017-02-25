Brisco ramps reopen, and Arroyo Grande traffic is chaos again

Well, the freeway access at Brisco Road on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande is open again. And so begins the chaos of being in a vehicle trying to get from one side of the freeway to the other. Don’t even think about driving there during any kind of high-volume time.
When that exit (and entrance) was closed off, the cars flowed easily down Branch Street (heading south) and then under the freeway on to Brisco Road toward El Camino Real. No more cars turning right on red lights when the opposing traffic had a green arrow; no huge traffic lines backed all the way up the hill on Branch Street because of the odd intersections that encompass that little area. Seriously, the cars flowed so much better when the Brisco Road exit was closed. Now that it’s reopened ... not so much.
Makes me wonder who made the decision to reopen it, is it permanent, and do those decision-makers ever actually use that underpass?
Lynn Parks, Oceano
