After month delay, Brisco ramps finally get a set reopening date

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles Pause

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road