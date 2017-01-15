After month delay, Brisco ramps finally get a set reopening date

More than a year after they were closed, the Brisco Road ramps at Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande are expected to reopen next week.
What started out as a five-week closure to study traffic impacts in September 2015 was extended numerous times over the past year as residents and council members lauded the closure, saying it eased the notoriously bad traffic at the intersection.
But it apparently couldn’t last forever — especially after Caltrans said as much — and the ramps were slated to reopen in mid-December.
The reopening was delayed after Caltrans asked the city to add new striping on and around the ramps, and then was delayed even further by the recent rains.
Now the ramps are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday by 5 a.m.
R. Burke Corp. will close the entire underpass between El Camino Real and West Branch Street at 8 p.m. Tuesday to complete the necessary reopening work.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
