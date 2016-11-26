After 15 years, a Brisco Road fix in Arroyo Grande still seems years away

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus' Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

0:47 Gobble Wobble Fun Run kicks off Thanksgiving festivities

1:22 Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:07 Watch the lights go up at the Cambria Christmas Market