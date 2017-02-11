Heidi Harmon’s duty is to San Luis Obispo, not a political party

I read a Letter to the Editor in The Tribune on Jan. 17 (“Heidi Harmon must represent all SLO citizens”). I agree 110 percent with Mr. Steven L. Rebuck’s remarks concerning the actions of our newly elected mayor of San Luis Obispo, Heidi Harmon.
Under the Charter of San Luis Obispo, the responsibilities of the city mayor are as follows:
“SECTION 407. Mayor - Powers and Duties. The Mayor shall preside at all meetings of the City Council and perform such other duties consistent with the office as may be imposed by the Council or by vote of the people. The Mayor shall be entitled to, and must vote when present, but shall possess no veto power. As presiding officer of the Council, the Mayor will faithfully communicate the will of the Council majority to the City Manager in matters of policy. The Mayor shall be recognized as the official head of the City for all ceremonial purposes.”
Unless she is performing the will of the City Council majority in the matters of policy or by the vote of the people, Harmon should concern herself with the city’s welfare and not political party issues.
Steven Armandico, San Luis Obispo
