Heidi Harmon must represent all SLO citizens, not just progressives

I recently received an email headlined, “Heidi Harmon, Mayor of SLO.”
This email states, “After November’s devastating election results, it’s now time for new transformative leadership. One that stands for bold progressive change, representing the people, not the 1 percent.” Is this leftover rhetoric from the Occupy movement?
It is my impression mayors of small communities like ours should be nonpartisan. Clearly, Mayor Harmon has left-wing plans for our community. Her email also says something about a “movement toward people-centric democracy,” whatever that is.
Memo to Mayor Harmon: We live in a representative republic, not a democracy. The mayor was elected “representative” of all the people in our community, not just progressive Democrats.
How about accomplishing something beyond being elected mayor? How about fixing the potholes in our streets? How about creating a sound economic business climate instead of a “climate change agenda”? We’re not all progressive Democrats, Madam Mayor.
Is it already time to impeach the new mayor?
Steven L. Rebuck, San Luis Obispo
Comments