Heidi Harmon overtakes Jan Marx to win SLO mayor seat

San Luis Obispo mayoral candidate Heidi Harmon has overtaken incumbent Jan Marx to win the city’s top seat, according to the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office.
Harmon won with 49.8 percent of the vote compared to Marx’s 49.5 percent with no remaining votes to be counted, according to the latest posting on the Clerk-Recorder’s website.
Harmon won by 47 votes, garnering 10,500 votes to Marx’s 10,453. Marx was ahead by 5 percentage points after election night.
But the Clerk-Recorder’s Office needed to count remaining ballots, including vote-by-mail and provisional votes, which the office finished Wednesday afternoon.
Harmon released a statement, thanking Marx for her decades of service to the community and for the volunteers and supporters who helped her to victory.
“Today I will be busy working toward a bright and prosperous future for our community,” Harmon said. “I invite every resident to join me.”
Inspired by Bernie Sanders, whom she supported as a national Democratic delegate, Harmon returned from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this summer vowing to make fundamental changes to the political system on a local level. She was endorsed by Bernie Sanders’ wife, Jane.
“I just thought, “This is what Bernie suggested. This is what Bernie is asking us to do,’” Harmon told ABC News. “If we really care that much, then going home and getting mad, well, hopefully that will be short and hopefully people will use those feelings of frustration and concern to get engaged.”
Marx said in a phone interview with The Tribune on Wednesday that she doesn’t plan to ask for a recount and will accept the result.
“I have phone Heidi Harmon and left a message on her phone congratulating her,” Marx said. “I said before the results were known that whoever wins should reach out to their opponent and help to unify the city. I look forward to the future of the city.”
Marx had issued a post on her Facebook page on Sunday, before the final vote was counted, saying that “I will accept the will of the voters, be grateful for the time I have served on Council, and explore other ways to contribute to our community.”
Marx served four-year terms on the San Luis Obispo City Council from 1998 to 2002 and was re-elected to the council in 2008. She was elected as mayor in 2010 and then subsequently in 2012 and 2014.
As mayor, Marx vocally opposed the proposed rail spur at the Phillips 66 refinery on Nipomo Mesa; pushed for the city’s inclusion in negotiations regarding Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s closure plan; voted in favor of increased workforce housing; and approved the city’s Climate Action Plan in 2012.
Her latest term included controversy over the Rental Housing Inspection Program, which she advocated for and played a key role in implementing.
The policy is designed to protect renters from unsafe and unhealthy living conditions through blanket inspections, but privacy rights advocates have heavily opposed the ordinance, even filing a lawsuit against the city.
In recent months, Marx supported re-evaluating the program, which the new council will do in March when an update on the program will be discussed at a regular meeting.
