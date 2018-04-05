Enjoy the sun while it lasts, SLO County. Rain headed our way this weekend

Nothing good can last.
San Luis Obispo County's sunny days are going away, at least temporarily, beginning Friday evening, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A 968-millibar storm moving into the Pacific Northwest on Friday will bring a cold front, increasing clouds and rain to SLO County, Lindsey said.
Total rainfall amounts should range between 0.25 and 0.75 inches, with rain showers forecast to end by Saturday evening.
The heaviest rain in the system is forecast to hit Northern California, where some areas may see as much as 8 inches of rain, Lindsey said.
The weather will clear up on Sunday and Monday, with strong-to-gale-force winds and partly cloudy skies predicted. Some minor rain showers are expected Tuesday through Wednesday, though Lindsey said those amounts will remain below a tenth of an inch.
