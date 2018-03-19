Storm prep: Where you can fill up sandbags in SLO County

Sandbags can help prevent flooding in your home. Here are some of the locations in San Luis Obispo County where you can pick up sand before the big storm hits Tuesday. (Most locations ask that resident bring their own shovels. And bags can typically be bought at local hardware stores.)
▪ City Corp Yard, 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo.
▪ Laguna Lake Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo.
▪ Sinsheimer Park parking lot, San Luis Obispo.
▪ Santa Rosa Park, San Luis Obispo.
▪ Fire Station 1, 6005 Lewis Ave., Atascadero.
▪ Heritage Ranch, CSD Maintenance Yard at 4870 Heritage Road, Paso Robles.
▪ Behind Nipomo Community Service office on West Dana Street.
▪ Old County Road and Florence Street in Templeton.
▪ Oceano Community Service District office on Front Street, 22nd Street and Highway 1.
▪ CA-58 near Wilhelmina Avenue in Santa Margarita.
▪ City of Arroyo Grande Corporation Yard, 1375 Ash St.
▪ City of Grover Beach Corporation Yard, 1150 Farroll Ave.
▪ 13th and Warner streets, and 22nd Street at the Arroyo Grande Creek Bridge in Oceano.
▪ 550 Frady Lane, Pismo Beach.
