‘Atmospheric river’ to soak SLO County with up to 6 inches of rain

A storm headed for the Central Coast could drop as much as 6 inches of rain on San Luis Obispo County by Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

A deep upper-level low-pressure system moving toward the Central Coast is forecast to tap into a large plume of subtropical moisture and create an "atmospheric river," which will bring strong to gale-force winds between 25 and 38 mph as well as moderate to heavy rain, Lindsey said.

"We're very worried and concerned," Lindsey said. "It's good to be prepared now, get prepared before the storm hits." Lindsey added that the forecast models have been consistent in predicting heavy rainfall for the area.

Here's this afternoon's model runs. #ECMWF is still advertising 4 & 6 inches of rain in SLO County Tuesday p.m. into Thursday. Both the #ECMWF & #GFS indicates between 6 & 8 inches in the burn areas of Santa Barbara & Ventura counties. #CaWx@CALFIRE_PIO@Cal_OES@CHP_Coastalpic.twitter.com/doxIxzuohD — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 19, 2018

"This is easily the most rain this season," he said.

Rain is forecast to last from Tuesday morning into Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will see the heaviest rain from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals in that time for San Luis Obispo County are forecast to be between 4 and 6 inches, Lindsey said. In the recent burn areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, rainfall totals could be between 4 and 8 inches.

The rain is predicted to "bring a threat of significant flash flooding and mud and debris flows to recent burn areas," the NWS said. "While there is some uncertainty in the positioning of heaviest rainfall with this system, areas under the heaviest rainfall are projected to see rainfall rates ranging between 0.50 and 0.75 inch per hour."

The agency added that there is a 20 percent chance rainfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour, and 1 to 2 inches of rain in a three-hour period are possible.

Wet week ahead! Wondering when it's going to start? Here's a timing loop to show the current thinking. #cawx#CAstormpic.twitter.com/4dhEqkpDlu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 19, 2018

In advance of the storm, Santa Barbara County emergency officials issued a pre-evacuation advisory on Saturday for communities below recent wildfire burn areas.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society announced Monday it will offer free emergency boarding for dogs and cats on Monday and Tuesday. Evacuees can arrive as early as 8 a.m., but the organization asks anyone arriving after 5 p.m. to call first at 805-964-4777. If you are unable to evacuate your animals, call 805-964-4332 for assistance.

The city of San Luis Obispo announced Monday morning that it will provide sand for sandbags ahead of the storm but asks that community members bring their own shovels and bags. Bags can be found at local hardware stores.

If you want sand, the city will provide them at these locations:

▪ City Corp Yard, 25 Prado Road

▪ Laguna Lake Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road

▪ Sinsheimer Park parking lot

▪ Santa Rosa Park

Sand will also be available at Atascadero Fire Station 1, the agency announced Monday afternoon. The station is at 6005 Lewis Ave. People are asked to bring their own bags and shovels.

Here are some tips on how to prepare for the storm, per Lindsey:

▪ Have battery-operated flashlights and radios ready, along with fresh batteries.

▪ Keep your cellphone charged and have a portable charger handy.

▪ If you have a cordless phone or answering machine that uses electricity, have a standard telephone or cellphone handy as backup.

▪ Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make ice blocks that can be put in the freezer or refrigerator during an outage.

▪ Downed power lines should be considered active. Stay away from them and call 911 to report their location.

▪ If you have a generator, make sure it's installed safely.