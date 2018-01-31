San Luis Obispo breaks 3rd heat record this week

San Luis Obispo broke a 56-year-old heat record on Wednesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The city peaked at 86 degrees, breaking a previous record of 82 set in 1962.

Wednesday’s record comes after San Luis Obispo broke a 32-year-old heat record Sunday and a 42-year-old record Monday. On both days, San Luis Obispo topped out at 87 degrees.

Moderate 13- to 24-mph and at times gusty Santa Lucia winds picked up during the night and morning hours, leading up to Wednesday’s high.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The high temperature is expected to be 85 degrees Thursday in San Luis Obispo, before dipping into the low 80s and high 70s over the weekend.

“We could easily break another record tomorrow,” Lindsey said Wednesday.

Lindsey added that while it’s the middle of the traditional rainy season, precipitation isn’t likely for the next couple of weeks — until Feb. 14.

“In the heart of our rainfall season, this high-pressure ridge will continue to deflect the storm track northwards,” Lindsey said. “At this time, dry weather looks to continue into the second week of February. However, (Wednesday’s) model runs are still advertising a chance of rain starting on Valentine’s Day, and continuing through the following week.”

Like a 33 1/3 rpm vinyl disc with a skip (broken record) late January temperature records keep falling like bowling pins. San Luis Obispo Airport reached a temp of 86 degrees today breaking the record of 82° set back in 1962. pic.twitter.com/BV61QqyTgq — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 1, 2018

The high temperature in Paso Robles was 77 on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-70s through the rest of the week, according to Lindsey.

Earlier this week, Santa Maria hit 82 degrees Sunday, tying a 1984 record, and 85 degrees Monday, breaking a 1931 record of 83. And on Monday, Paso Robles reached 79 degrees, breaking a record set in 1976.