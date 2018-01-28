More Videos

Weather

San Luis Obispo breaks 32-year heat record

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 28, 2018 04:22 PM

San Luis Obispo broke a 32-year-old heat record Sunday, and Santa Maria tied its 1984 record.

The high temperature at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reached 87 degrees, breaking the old record of 82 degrees set in 1986, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Santa Maria hit 82 degrees, tying a 1984 record, Lindsey said.

It was warm throughout the county Sunday, with Los Osos even reporting a high of 82 degrees, Lindsey said.

The warm weather is due to a strong ridge of high pressure over California, which is also causing gusty Santa Lucia winds, Lindsey said. About midnight Sunday, Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s primary meteorological tower recorded wind gusts up to 60 mph, Lindsey said.

Gusts of up 50 mph are predicted through Monday morning for parts of the county, including Highway 41 from Morro Bay High School to Atascadero, parts of eastern San Luis Obispo and about halfway up the Cuesta Grade.

Lindsey added that SLO County could see more record-breaking temperatures Monday.

Clear skies, cool mornings and warm afternoons are in the Central Coast’s future for now, according to Lindsey, and the Santa Lucia wind pattern will keep the area dry for at least the next 10 days.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

