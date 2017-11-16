More Videos

Weather

Rain is back! As much as 2 inches could fall on parts of Central Coast

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 16, 2017 01:13 PM

Rain will return to the Central Coast on Thursday night through Friday morning, dropping as much as 2 inches on parts of San Luis Obispo County.

A cold front over Northern California on Thursday will progress southward, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies and some sprinkles as it moves toward San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The cold front will weaken Thursday night into Friday morning. In its wake, areas above San Simeon and Cambria in the Santa Lucia Mountains could see as much as 2 inches of rain, while SLO is predicted to see between a quarter to a half-inch of rain, Lindsey said.

Warming centers around SLO County will open their doors Thursday night to those seeking shelter from the rain.

Clear skies will return for the weekend, but a predicted cold front will produce some drizzle and light rain showers on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

