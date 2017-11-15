Warming centers opening in SLO, Paso Robles and Grover Beach

Warming centers around San Luis Obispo County are opening this week for those seeking shelter from predicted rain.

The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo is planning to open its warming center Thursday.

Guests may begin checking in at 4:45 p.m. but can arrive at any time. Once someone leaves the facility, they may not return for the night. Overnight guests will be given a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal.

Pets are allowed. The warming center will close at 8 a.m. Friday, but clients may access regular services at the day center beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The center is seeking donations for sleeping bags and other items, including large trash bags, coffee, tea, creamer, sugar, disposable plates, bowls, cups and utensils, breakfast bars, instant noodles, large backpacks, new socks and warm gloves, rain gear, ponchos and umbrellas.

Donations can be dropped off at 43 Prado Road. Anyone with questions about donations should call 805-786-0617.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition opened its warming center in Grover Beach on Wednesday and also will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday to 8:30 a.m. Friday. The warming shelter is located at Hillside Church, 1935 Newport Ave. Check-in is no later than 9 p.m. and pets are not allowed inside.

The Paso Cares warming station also will be open Thursday. Those interested in spending the night must attend dinner at People’s Kitchen, located on the southwest corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. in Paso Robles, no later than 5 p.m.

Call 211 for information on warming centers throughout the county.