SLO’s Prado warming center to open Thursday due to forecast rain

The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo is planning to open its warming center Thursday for those seeking shelter from predicted rain.

Guests may begin checking in at 4:45 p.m. but may arrive at any time. Once someone leaves the facility, they may not return for the night. Overnight guests will be given a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal.

Pets are allowed, and smoking is allowed in the designated smoking area. The warming center will close at 8 a.m. Friday, but clients may access regular services at the Day Center beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The center is seeking donations for sleeping bags and other items, including large trash bags, coffee, tea, creamer, sugar, disposable plates, bowls, cups and utensils, breakfast bars, instant noodles, large backpacks, new socks and warm gloves, rain gear, ponchos and umbrellas.

Donations can be dropped off at 43 Prado Road. Anyone with questions about donations should call 805-786-0617. Call 211 for information on warming centers throughout the county.