Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for Central Coast

Heat continues to scorch the Central Coast, but relief — and rain — is in sight.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern San Luis Obispo County that was expected to last until 4:30 p.m. The warning was issued because a severe thunderstorm hit 10 miles west of Cuyama just before 3:40 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The agency reported that the storm has 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The agency also issued a flash-flood warning for northwestern Santa Barbara County and southeastern San Luis Obispo County, including the Alamo Fire burn area, that was expected to last until 5:45 p.m.

A band of heavy showers and thunderstorms is moving across the mountains in those areas, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall amounts could be up to one inch per hour and cause flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the high-pressure ridge of air that’s been causing record-shattering temperatures was forecast to start weakening Sunday, paving the way for cooler temperatures, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Paso Robles was still expected to reach a high temperature of 106 degrees Sunday, with coastal valleys predicted to reach the mid-90s, Lindsey said. Beaches were expected to have temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures are predicted to be lower Monday, with Paso forecast to have a high of 89 degrees and the coastal valleys to stay at about 87 degrees.

Rain was predicted to hit the Central Coast from Sunday evening into Tuesday morning, Lindsey said, bringing with it a chance of thunderstorms as well. Total rain amounts are expected to be about a third of an inch.

The weather is expected to be back to normal by Wednesday, Lindsey said.

Lindsey said that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, more than 600 people die from complications related to extreme heat each year in the United States — more than tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, lightning and all other weather events combined.

Lindsey offers the following tips to help keep you and your family safe in hot weather.

▪ Check on elderly friends and neighbors.

▪ Go to a cool place: Consider going to an air-conditioned mall, library or other public place that will be cool. Go to a neighbor’s or friend’s house that has air conditioning. Visit your local cooling center, or call 1-877-474-3266 for more information.

▪ Stay in the shade: Direct sunlight can speed up the effect the heat has on your body. Do outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours to avoid the afternoon heat.

▪ Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

▪ Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. If you are outside, don’t forget to wear a hat or carry an umbrella to protect your head and neck.

▪ Wear sunscreen: Protect your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool itself.

▪ Take showers: A cool shower or bath is a great way to stay cool and much more effective than using an electric fan.

▪ Limit physical activity: Take breaks during the day. Take a break if you are feeling dizzy, your heart is pounding or breathing becomes difficult.

▪ Never leave children or pets inside a vehicle.