Temperatures in SLO soar well past 100 degrees, setting another all-time record

An already blistering week on the Central Coast gave way to the hottest day ever recorded in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.
The unforgiving heat wave that has rocked California and fueled numerous wildfires around the state produced a 114-degree high temperature in San Luis Obispo, breaking the previous all-time high of 112 set on Sept. 14, 1971.
It was a noticeable increase from Friday’s record-setting temperature of 106, which broke a 62-year-old record for that day, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
San Luis Obispo has one of the longest records of climatology in California, Lindsey said, which stretches back nearly 150 years.
About 2:40 p.m. Saturday, temperatures in Paso Robles climbed to 115 degrees, matching the all-time record high set on July 20, 1960.
Elsewhere on the Central Coast, Baywood Park in Los Osos reached 96 degrees; the Morro Bay Yacht Club saw a high of 92; Harford Pier at Port San Luis climbed to 86; and temperatures in Arroyo Grande reached 101.
And, for the second straight day, a record temperature was recorded at Diablo Canyon. It was 93 degrees there Saturday, breaking a mark that stood since 1984.
Farther south, the Santa Maria Airport reported a high of 106 degrees, well above the previous record high for Sept. 2 of 95 set in 1955.
Lindsey said that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average, more than 600 people die from complications related to extreme heat each year in the United States — more than tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, lightning or any other weather event combined.
Lindsey offers the following tips to help keep you and your family safe in hot weather.
- Check on elderly friends and neighbors.
- Go to a cool place: Consider going to an air-conditioned mall, library or other public place that will be cool. Go to a neighbor’s or friend’s house that has air conditioning. Visit your local cooling center, or call 1-877-474-3266 for more information.
- Stay in the shade: Direct sunlight can speed up the effect the heat has on your body. Do outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours to avoid being in the afternoon heat.
- Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. If you are outside, don’t forget to wear a hat or carry an umbrella to protect your head and neck.
- Wear sunscreen: Protect your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool itself.
- Take showers: A cool shower or bath is a great way to stay cool and much more effective than using an electric fan.
- Limit physical activity: Take breaks during the day. Take a break if you are feeling dizzy, your heart is pounding or breathing becomes difficult.
- Never leave children or pets inside a vehicle.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
