Scorching heat wave breaks another record in Paso; San Miguel hits 115

For the second day in a row, the North County broke a heat record as scorching temperatures baked the inland region.

Paso Robles recorded a temperature of 110 degrees, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. That edged past the old record of 107 degrees, set in 2008.

Atascadero topped out at 108 and Templeton at 104.

But county’s heat crown for Monday went to San Miguel, where multiple stations recorded highs at 114 and 115 degrees.

The weather pattern was a prime illustration of the Central Coast’s potential for vast weather gradients. Lindsey reported a Monday high at Diablo Canyon of 59 degrees, meaning the difference between the coast there and San Miguel was a whopping 56 degrees.

The high in San Luis Obispo reached a balmy 81.

The heat wave is caused by a strong high-pressure system over California, which is also producing mostly clear skies in the North County and in the coastal valleys, Lindsey said.

Lindsey forecast triple-digit weather in the North County through Labor Day, although Central Coast residents can expect a bit of a break starting Wednesday. That’s when the high-pressure system is expected to weaken and a thermal trough over the Central Valley will intensify, which will cause increasing northwesterly winds along the coast and slightly cooler temperatures through Thursday, he said.

The extreme heat is expected to return in time for the weekend — and with it, more record-breaking temperatures are expected in the North County, Lindsey said.

Another day another record. Paso Robles hit 110° which broke 107° record set in 2008. Triple-digit temps will continue through Labor Day. pic.twitter.com/Lnht3T90zv — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) August 28, 2017

The hot and dry conditions also mean there’s a greater chance for wildfires.

“Given the predicted weather conditions coupled with the observed vegetation moistures, the potential for a significant fire event with extreme fire behavior remains very high in San Luis Obispo County,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said in a news release. No fires had been reported in the area on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, including Paso Robles and Atascadero, that will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. During that time, the agency warns, high temperatures will have the potential to cause heat-related illness. Residents are warned to never leave pets or people in enclosed vehicles and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Additionally, the agency advises that anyone who works or plans to spend time outside should take precautions: Reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening if possible, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, take rest breaks in the shade, and make sure pets have access to shade and water.