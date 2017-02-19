Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County rising fast after potent winter storm

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases