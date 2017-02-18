As SLO County cleans up after one storm, another is set to roll in

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus Pause

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism