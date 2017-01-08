Sunday morning gives SLO County a brief break from storms

Compared with the soaking the Central Coast received Saturday, Sunday morning was calm.
But that calm will be short-lived, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. Rains are expected to develop by about 2 p.m., with heavy rains starting about 8 p.m. and lasting through early Monday morning.
“Our break is right now, this morning,” Lindsey said. “It just looks like rain, rain, all through the week.”
Lindsey said wind speeds along the coast were picking up, and he said they are anticipating power outages and trees falling.
The rain’s effects were felt throughout San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.
Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay remained closed after a mudslide, while officials closed a stretch of Highway 1 near Ragged Point because of multiple rockslides, according to Caltrans. As of Sunday morning, both roads were still closed.
The storms also knocked out power to thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents Saturday. More than 2,400 people in the Baywood Park and Los Osos area and 400 people in Atascadero lost power, with power being restored by Saturday evening.
Some county creeks and streams swelled or overflowed during Saturday’s deluge.
A rolling San Luis Obispo Creek was noticeably inundated, and Arroyo Grande Creek trickled onto the beach at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, making recreational travel difficult for visiting campers.
In Cambria, an overflowing Santa Rosa Creek covered a large stretch of Moonstone Beach, as high winds created large, crashing waves.
Forecasters have said this weekend’s storm could be the biggest to hit drought-stricken California in 10 years, The Associated Press reported.
