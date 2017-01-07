San Luis Obispo Creek swells as more rain comes to SLO County

A California Conservation Corps crew from the Los Padres (SLO) Center works to fill 14,000 sandbags to help protect a levee along the bank of the Arroyo Grande Creek in Oceano on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain is expected over this weekend.
Here are scenes from Thursday's efforts to recover a car, belonging to a missing North Hollywood couple, that went over a cliff along Highway 1 near Ragged Point. The wrecked car was wedged between rocks on the coastline. As of Thursday, January 5, 2017, the body of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez had been found. Her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, who she was traveling with, is still missing.
Heavy rain fell across San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Watch video of this rain-soaked drive — sped up two times to save you a few minutes — from the Cuesta Grade into downtown San Luis Obispo.
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman's body found near the tan sedan that went over the side of Highway 1 near Ragged Point was that of Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, of North Hollywood. The sedan was found Tuesday afternoon. Her boyfriend, Brian Fernandez, is still missing.
One motorcyclist was arrested and officers are looking for a second after a pursuit that led officials down Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. The man who was arrested was wearing Hells Angels jacket with a Ventura patch.
Aurora Chanel Lyons arrived healthy at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and coming in at 20 inches long. She was born at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. "What a blessing," said dad James Lyons.