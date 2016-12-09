How much did it rain where you’re at? Here are the SLO County totals

Areas around San Luis Obispo County saw drastically different amounts of rain due to the type of system that came through, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Cambria got more than 1.5 inches of rain, while the North County saw just a trace in some areas.
The rain may continue into Saturday, Lindsey said.
Beginning with Thursday’s rain, as much as 3 inches of precipitation could accumulate along the coastline by next week, said Lindsey.
Rain totals as of 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.75
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.77
Atascadero
0.08
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.94
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.71
Baywood Park
1.05
Cal Poly
1.1
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.59
Camp San Luis
1.3
Creston Elementary School
0.01
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.02
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.55
Diablo Canyon
0.98
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
0.20
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.12
Islay Hill
0.41
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.54
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.67
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.76
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.26
Mission Prep
0.68
Morro Bay
0.96
Nipomo, East
0.47
Nipomo, South
0.47
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.14
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.03
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.05
Pismo Beach
0.51
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
0.79
Rocky Butte
1.30
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.47
Santa Margarita
0.08
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.52
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.24
San Simeon
1.02
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.15
Shandon
0.20
Templeton
.04
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
Comments