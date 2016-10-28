How much rain did SLO County get? Here are the totals

Here’s a look at how much rain SLO County got from a storm that started bringing rain to the area on Thursday. Rainfall totals were relatively uniform throughout the area, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, with most areas receiving 1 to 1.5 inches.
Frontal passage of the storm came through about 3 a.m. at Diablo Canyon, according to Lindsey, with the sound of thunder and air temperatures that shot up to 75 degrees.
Rain totals as of 7 a.m. Friday (in inches):
Adelaida
1.7
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.39
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
1.59
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.02
Atascadero, Long Valley
1.7
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
1.23
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
1.28
Baywood Park
1.18
Bradley
.83
Cal Poly
1.27
Cambria at the Decker Ranch
.87
Cambria Walter Ranch
1.47
Camp San Luis
1.42
Cayucos
1.45
Creston Elementary School
1.34
Creston, Humbug Vineyards
.82
Creston, Windrose Farm
.71
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.26
Islay Hill
1.72
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
.95
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.05
Lopez Lake Ranger Station
1.44
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
1.04
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.1
Mission College Prep
1.4
Morro Bay
.64
Morro Bay, North Cloisters
1.43
Nipomo South (SLOCountyWater.org)
.95
Nipomo East
.86
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
1.06
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.58
Oak Shores
.8
Paso Robles Airport
1.01
Paso Robles Union Road and Riverglen Drive
1.13
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
1.07
Pismo Beach
1.3
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.31
Rocky Butte (SLOCountyWater.org)
.87
Santa Maria Public Airport
.86
Santa Margarita Fire Department
1.13
Santa Margarita (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.26
San Miguel
.95
San Luis Obispo airport
1.29
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, El Chorro
1.17
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
1.5
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.22
Templeton
.98
Vandenberg Air Force Base
.91
SOURCE: John Lindsey, PG&E
