On rainy day, multiple truck crashes cause delays on SLO County roadways

Multiple crashes involving big rigs caused traffic delays on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County on a rain-soaked Friday.
Just before 4 p.m., the CHP reported a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Price Street off-ramp in Pismo Beach.
A semi-truck and several vehicles were involved, the CHP said, and vehicles were seen on the right-hand side of the highway and in the center divider.
The CHP said vehicles from the crash were blocking the fast lane but eventually were moved to the right-hand side at 4:17 p.m.
One vehicle, a white sedan, suffered major front-end damage, but there were no injuries, the CHP said.
About 30 minutes earlier, a jackknifed semi-truck was causing delays on northbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach Drive, according to Caltrans and the CHP.
The disabled rig initially was blocking at least one lane of traffic, though cars were slowly maneuvering around it, the CHP said.
About 3:50 p.m., Caltrans announced via Twitter that the semi-truck was on the right-hand shoulder, but traffic was backed up for approximately 2 miles.
The CHP cleared the incident about 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Jacknifed big rig on right shoulder of northbound #Hwy101 at Avila Beach Dr slowing traffic for 2 miles so use caution & expect delays.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 28, 2016
Earlier in the afternoon, a white box truck overturned on the San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp along southbound Highway 101, according to the CHP and Cal Fire.
The crash happened about 1:20 p.m. and temporarily closed the off-ramp.
No injuries were reported.
On Friday morning, a semi-truck crashed into a power pole near on Los Osos Valley Road, closing roadways and causing a power outage. The road was reopened at 3:19 p.m., according to the CHP.
Comments