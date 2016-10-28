Local

October 28, 2016 12:33 PM

Truck downs power pole, causes power outage, closes Los Osos Valley Road

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

A semi-truck crashed into a power pole on the North Coast Friday morning, closing Los Osos Valley Road and causing a power outage.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Turri Road, just east of Los Osos, according to Cal Fire. No one was injured. The cause of the incident is unknown.

CHP closed the road near that intersection because of hanging electrical wires, according to Cal Fire. PG&E reports about 190 customers in the area now without power.

Check back for more information on this continuing story.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Make-A-Wish, Sheriff's Office honor Oceano boy and his family

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos