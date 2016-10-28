Truck downs power pole, causes power outage, closes Los Osos Valley Road

A semi-truck crashed into a power pole on the North Coast Friday morning, closing Los Osos Valley Road and causing a power outage.
The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Turri Road, just east of Los Osos, according to Cal Fire. No one was injured. The cause of the incident is unknown.
CHP closed the road near that intersection because of hanging electrical wires, according to Cal Fire. PG&E reports about 190 customers in the area now without power.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
