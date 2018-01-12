More Videos

    Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, December 10, 2017. Crews with help from water-dropping aircraft saved several homes as unpredictable gusts sent the blaze churning deeper into foothill areas northwest of Los Angeles. New evacuations were ordered in Carpinteria, a seaside city in Santa Barbara County that has been under fire threat for days.

Fires

Thomas Fire is now 100 percent contained

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 09:38 AM

Cal Fire officials announced on Friday the Thomas Fire has been contained at more than 280,000 acres.

The blaze, which ignited in early December and scorched 281,893 acres, is the largest wildfire in modern California history.

The fire scorched Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, leaving the areas especially vulnerable to flooding and mud and debris flow. The resulting mudslides have devastated Montecito, killing 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 400 homes.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

