Thomas Fire is now 100 percent contained

Cal Fire officials announced on Friday the Thomas Fire has been contained at more than 280,000 acres.

The blaze, which ignited in early December and scorched 281,893 acres, is the largest wildfire in modern California history.

The fire scorched Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, leaving the areas especially vulnerable to flooding and mud and debris flow. The resulting mudslides have devastated Montecito, killing 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 400 homes.

#ThomasFire [final] north of Santa Paula (Ventura and Santa Barbara County) per @LosPadresNF is now 100% contained at 281,893 acres. https://t.co/y0Mk3zmzH8 pic.twitter.com/6LyjWKpcAy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 12, 2018