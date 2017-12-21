Thomas Fire still 65 percent contained after crews withstand wind event

More Videos

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:56

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Pause
Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire 1:11

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims 0:53

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume 1:33

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo 6:18

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle 1:20

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below 3:11

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires 0:21

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers 1:39

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers

  • Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

    Ventura County Fire Department shot this time-lapse video of a plume of smoke collapsing and creating dangerous conditions on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, during the Thomas Fire. As the massive smoke plume generated by the fire continues to rise, it gathers heat energy from the flames below, Fire Capt. Brendan Ripley told residents in a meeting as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. The unstable column of air can collapse at any time, resulting in dramatic 180-degree wind shifts that pose a major danger to firefighters, he said.

Ventura County Fire Department shot this time-lapse video of a plume of smoke collapsing and creating dangerous conditions on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, during the Thomas Fire. As the massive smoke plume generated by the fire continues to rise, it gathers heat energy from the flames below, Fire Capt. Brendan Ripley told residents in a meeting as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. The unstable column of air can collapse at any time, resulting in dramatic 180-degree wind shifts that pose a major danger to firefighters, he said. Ventura County Fire Department @VCFD_PIO
Ventura County Fire Department shot this time-lapse video of a plume of smoke collapsing and creating dangerous conditions on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, during the Thomas Fire. As the massive smoke plume generated by the fire continues to rise, it gathers heat energy from the flames below, Fire Capt. Brendan Ripley told residents in a meeting as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. The unstable column of air can collapse at any time, resulting in dramatic 180-degree wind shifts that pose a major danger to firefighters, he said. Ventura County Fire Department @VCFD_PIO

Fires

Thomas Fire still 65 percent contained after crews withstand wind event

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

December 21, 2017 07:44 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:51 AM

Update Friday, 6:45 a.m.

The Thomas Fire grew just 200 acres last night, bringing its total to 272,800. Crews kept containment at 65 percent.

Original post

Crews fighting the 272,600-acre Thomas Fire withstood a significant wind event overnight Wednesday, allowing 600 acres of growth and increasing containment to 65 percent by Thursday night, according to Cal Fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winds did blow through the night, but by morning all the containment lines had held, and fire officials lifted all evacuation orders and warnings for the Santa Barbara County South Coast, allowing some 16,000 people to return home in time for the holidays.

More than 4,700 fire personnel are currently assigned to the blaze, down from a peak of nearly 9,000.

The fire is transitioning for unified command, which includes a variety of local, state and federal officials, to a federal Type 1 management team led by Mark Von Tillow of the U.S. Forest Service.

The Thomas Fire is 646 acres away from catching the 2003 Cedar Fire in San Diego County, which blackened 273,246 acres and is the largest wildfire recorded in California history.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

A look at the largest wildfires in California, per Cal Fire:

▪  Cedar Fire: Burned 273,246 acres. October 2003 in San Diego County. A lost hunter started the blaze to signal for help.

▪  Thomas Fire: Has burned 272,000 acres so far. Cause is under investigation.

Related stories from The Tribune

▪  Rush Fire: Burned 271,911 acres in California, and 43,666 in Nevada. August 2012 in Lassen County. Started by lightning.

▪  Rim Fire: Burned 257,314 acres. August 2013 in Tuolumne County. Started by an illegal campfire.

▪  Zaca Fire: Burned 240,207 acres. July 2007 in Santa Barbara County. Started by sparks from grinding equipment during a water pipe repair.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton contributed to this report.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  

Videos

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

View More Video