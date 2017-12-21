All Thomas Fire evacuations lifted for Santa Barbara County

All Santa Barbara County residents who were under evacuation orders or warnings related to the Thomas Fire are free to return home.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Thursday morning after favorable weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to increase containment of the blaze to 60 percent.

“Residents are asked to remain aware as fire equipment will continue to work in the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Thomas Fire holds steady at 272,200 acres and 60 percent containment, despite what Cal Fire called a “significant wind event” Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A Red Flag Warning for high winds in southern Santa Barbara that was originally in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday has also been lifted, according to the California Office of Emergency Management.