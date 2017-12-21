More Videos

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers

    Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, December 10, 2017. Crews with help from water-dropping aircraft saved several homes as unpredictable gusts sent the blaze churning deeper into foothill areas northwest of Los Angeles. New evacuations were ordered in Carpinteria, a seaside city in Santa Barbara County that has been under fire threat for days.

All Thomas Fire evacuations lifted for Santa Barbara County

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

December 21, 2017 10:43 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 11:21 AM

All Santa Barbara County residents who were under evacuation orders or warnings related to the Thomas Fire are free to return home.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Thursday morning after favorable weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to increase containment of the blaze to 60 percent.

“Residents are asked to remain aware as fire equipment will continue to work in the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Thomas Fire holds steady at 272,200 acres and 60 percent containment, despite what Cal Fire called a “significant wind event” Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A Red Flag Warning for high winds in southern Santa Barbara that was originally in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday has also been lifted, according to the California Office of Emergency Management.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

