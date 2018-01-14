Snakes — yes, snakes — were also victims of the mudslides, and they need your help

Hibernating snakes are yet another victim of the devastation wrought by mudslides and flooding in Santa Barbara County.

“Due to the recent Montecito flood, a variety of snake species, including gopher snakes, California king snakes and western rattlesnakes have potentially been misplaced onto local beaches. Snakes at this time in Southern California will be in brumatation (hibernation) and will be unable to protect themselves in this unfamiliar habitat,” the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network posted in a statement on Facebook.

The organization urged anyone who finds a snake on a beach to contact them at 805-681-1080 so that a trained volunteer can “collect any misplaced wildlife, assess them for injuries, and treat and release them back into their natural habitat.”