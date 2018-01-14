Screenshot.
California

How to find out which homes were damaged in the Montecito mudslides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 14, 2018 07:04 PM

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management has made an interactive map of structures that were damaged in last week’s mudslides.

The map is intended to help property owners see what damage their homes and businesses suffered, the county said Sunday in a news release.

Data was compiled by Cal Fire damage inspection teams, who are assessing structures in the affected area. According to the county, the teams have completed about 35 percent of their inspections, and the map will be updated daily as the teams complete more.

The map can be accessed by clicking this link.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

