California

Names, photos released of 7 people still missing in Montecito floods

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 08:10 PM

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating several people who are still missing after severe flooding and mudslides wreaked havoc on Montecito earlier this week.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photographs of seven people who are still missing, ranging from 2 to 62 years old, according to a news release.

The missing were identified as:

▪ Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28.

▪ John “Jack” Cantin, 17.

▪ Morgan Christine Corey, 25.

▪ John “Jack” Keating, 53, a transient who often frequents the Montecito Creek area.

▪ Lydia Sutthithepa, 2.

▪ Pinit Sutthithepa, 30.

▪ Delbert Weltzin, 62, a transient who often frequents the railroad tracks near Olive Mill Road.

The public is asked to report any information they may have on the whereabouts of the above missing persons, said Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelly Hoover.

“The community is also reminded to report all missing persons to the Emergency Operations Center at 805-681-5542,” she said, “and please be prepared to provide as much detail as possible to the call takers.”

Noozhawk editor Tom Bolton contributed to this report.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

