Train tracks reopen in Santa Barbara County after mudslide

More Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Pause
New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 1:19

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito 0:31

Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding 1:59

Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget 2:12

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget

  • Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

    Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing.

Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Dramatic videos show the destroyed homes, mangled cars on the beach and destruction after deadly mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara. On Jan. 10, the death toll stood at 17, with at least 17 people still missing. Video produced by Jennifer Robillard Footage via @EliasonMike/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

California

Train tracks reopen in Santa Barbara County after mudslide

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 10:25 AM

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train line announced Thursday that tracks have reopened between Santa Barbara and Oxnard, after mudslides and flash flooding in the Montecito area forced the tracks to completely shut down on Tuesday.

Southbound train service started back up on Thursday morning, with some delays. Train 768, operating from Goleta to Los Angeles, is about two and a half hours behind, the Pacific Surfliner said. Trains 774 and 796 will originate in San Luis Obispo and run through to San Diego.

Northbound service is also back on, with trains 761, 769 and 785 running up to Goleta and trains 763 and 777 operating through to San Luis Obispo, according to the Pacific Surfliner. Though the tracks have reopened, the agency asks travelers to prepare for delays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Due to the ongoing closure of Highway 101, Amtrak bus service is canceled between Oxnard and Santa Barbara through Monday.

Information about train statuses can be found at the Pacific Surfliner’s Twitter account.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

View More Video