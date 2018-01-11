Train tracks reopen in Santa Barbara County after mudslide

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train line announced Thursday that tracks have reopened between Santa Barbara and Oxnard, after mudslides and flash flooding in the Montecito area forced the tracks to completely shut down on Tuesday.

SERVICE UPDATE: Tracks are now open btwn #Oxnard & #SantaBarbara. @PacSurfliners service recovery/restoration are currently underway. More information to follow. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) January 11, 2018

Southbound train service started back up on Thursday morning, with some delays. Train 768, operating from Goleta to Los Angeles, is about two and a half hours behind, the Pacific Surfliner said. Trains 774 and 796 will originate in San Luis Obispo and run through to San Diego.

Northbound service is also back on, with trains 761, 769 and 785 running up to Goleta and trains 763 and 777 operating through to San Luis Obispo, according to the Pacific Surfliner. Though the tracks have reopened, the agency asks travelers to prepare for delays.

Due to the ongoing closure of Highway 101, Amtrak bus service is canceled between Oxnard and Santa Barbara through Monday.

Information about train statuses can be found at the Pacific Surfliner’s Twitter account.