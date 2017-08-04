More Videos

    Video shot Aug. 2, 2017, by Julia Elman at Natural Bridges State Beach shows a fast-moving 'fognado' blowing over a Santa Cruz beach. This video shows first a timelapse, and then the wall of fog in real time. Some of the most dramatic footage is at the end of the videos.

California

Video shows fast-moving ‘fognado’ rolling over Santa Cruz beach

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 04, 2017 5:53 PM

San Luis Obispo County residents have seen some turbulent weather this week, but beachgoers in Santa Cruz experienced something even more bizarre.

A video shot Wednesday by Julia Elman at Natural Bridges State Beach shows a fast-moving wall of fog that arrives and disappears in about 2 minutes.

Two versions of video can be seen: The first is a timelapse, and the second shows the event in real time. About 2 minutes after the wall of fog arrived and temperatures reportedly dropped, blue sky broke through again.

In a story posted on KSBW.com, meteorologist Lee Solomon said the “fognado” — a term apparently coined by beachgoers that day — was likely either a gravity wave, a sea breeze front or a roll cloud.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said it may have been a “very weak cold front coming through the area.”

Lindsey said it was “pretty unusual” and not something typically seen on the Central Coast.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

