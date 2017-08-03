Fire, rain and 2,500 lightning bolts: Summer storm wows the Central Coast

Wednesday’s turbulent weather on the Central Coast led to thousands of lightning strikes, some rain and two wildfires.

The region was hit by lighting more than 2,500 times yesterday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. And two wildfires were sparked by lightning east of Santa Margarita, according to Cal Fire SLO.

SLO County also saw some rain. Diablo Canyon recorded 0.08 inches, and the rain gauge off Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero recorded 0.35 inches, Lindsey said.

The hot and humid weather brought by the rain is here to stay for just a little longer as a low pressure system west of San Luis Obispo keeps subtropical moisture over the region, Lindsey said. Paso Robles is forecast to reach triple-digit temperatures Thursday afternoon, coastal valleys will hit the mid-80s and the beaches will stay in the 70s.

But don’t fret: By Friday, our weather will be back to normal, Lindsey said.