California’s drought is all but over, and the dramatically revived Cachuma Lake proves it

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:06 Watch as water is released from Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building