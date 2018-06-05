Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding in a tight battle for District 4 supervisor

Early election results show Lynn Compton narrowly leading Jimmy Paulding 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor.

That's with one of 29 precincts, plus vote-by-mail ballots, reporting as of 9:30 p.m.

“It’s a good sign,” Paulding said when he first heard he was trailing Compton by only 74 votes. “It makes me optimistic.”





He made the announcement in front of a large crowd at a campaign party in the Trilogy development on the Nipomo Mesa.

Paulding expected to be behind in early results because the campaign is counting on younger voters who tend to vote later, said assistant campaign manager James Sofranco.

Residents countywide are watching the hotly contested South County race, as the decision will determine whether a conservative board majority will stand.

The race won't be decided until all mail-in ballots are counted, meaning no official winner will be announced until final tallies are announced in the coming days.

The incumbent Compton, a small business owner who lives in Nipomo, often votes in a block with fellow conservative supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold on a politically polarized and sometimes uncivil five-person board.

Compton, 55, campaigned for a second term on a record of fighting against taxes and fees and for local park money.

Paulding, a 32-year-old project manager, planner and attorney and Democrat, played up the notion that he's a local from Arroyo Grande who can bring people together for good governance.

The race generated more than $566,000 in campaign contributions, with money flowing in to both candidates from out of the district.

San Luis Obispo County is facing several challenges in the coming years, including mental health services in the County Jail and preparing for the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.